Expert Team Mobilized for Safe Conduct of Maha Kumbh Amid Security Challenges
In response to a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed experienced IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami to ensure smooth operations and avoid future incidents. Their expertise in crowd management is crucial for the upcoming Basant Panchami celebration expected to draw millions.
In a decisive response to the recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed seasoned IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami. Their proven expertise in managing large gatherings at events like the 2019 Ardh Kumbh will be pivotal as the congregation anticipates millions more devotees.
Goyal and Goswami, alongside Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand, form a formidable team. With a deep understanding of Prayagraj's administrative demands, they will spearhead strategies to bolster security and crowd management during the upcoming key bathing day, Basant Panchami.
Additionally, the state has strengthened its security forces with senior police officers, aiming to enhance synchronization between multiple agencies, focusing on crowd control, congestion management, and rapid emergency response systems to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the ongoing religious festival.
