Left Menu

Expert Team Mobilized for Safe Conduct of Maha Kumbh Amid Security Challenges

In response to a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed experienced IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami to ensure smooth operations and avoid future incidents. Their expertise in crowd management is crucial for the upcoming Basant Panchami celebration expected to draw millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:26 IST
Expert Team Mobilized for Safe Conduct of Maha Kumbh Amid Security Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive response to the recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed seasoned IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami. Their proven expertise in managing large gatherings at events like the 2019 Ardh Kumbh will be pivotal as the congregation anticipates millions more devotees.

Goyal and Goswami, alongside Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand, form a formidable team. With a deep understanding of Prayagraj's administrative demands, they will spearhead strategies to bolster security and crowd management during the upcoming key bathing day, Basant Panchami.

Additionally, the state has strengthened its security forces with senior police officers, aiming to enhance synchronization between multiple agencies, focusing on crowd control, congestion management, and rapid emergency response systems to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the ongoing religious festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025