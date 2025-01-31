Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez's 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Shines at Sundance 2025

Jennifer Lopez premiered her new movie musical 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, earning a standing ovation. Directed by Bill Condon, the film stars Diego Luna and is a reimagining of a Broadway classic. Lopez expressed gratitude and excitement for this career milestone.

Jennifer Lopez's 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Shines at Sundance 2025
Jennifer Lopez (Photo/Instagram/@jlo). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez's latest cinematic endeavor, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman', made a dazzling debut at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it received wide acclaim and a standing ovation. Lopez expressed her lifelong ambition to bring such a project to life, describing the moment as a dream realized, according to People.

The movie, directed by the critically praised Bill Condon, features Diego Luna as a political prisoner amidst the turbulent backdrop of Argentina's 1980s civil war. The story is an adaptation of a 1976 novel by Manuel Puig, previously adapted into an award-winning Broadway musical, as reported in the outlet.

Lopez stars in the film as Luna/Aurora, delivering a performance lauded for its captivating musical numbers and emotional depth. The film, which underscores the timeless power of storytelling and love, brought together high-profile producers like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. While a release date remains unannounced, anticipation is building for its future rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

