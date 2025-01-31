Jennifer Lopez's 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Shines at Sundance 2025
Jennifer Lopez premiered her new movie musical 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, earning a standing ovation. Directed by Bill Condon, the film stars Diego Luna and is a reimagining of a Broadway classic. Lopez expressed gratitude and excitement for this career milestone.
- Country:
- United States
Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez's latest cinematic endeavor, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman', made a dazzling debut at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it received wide acclaim and a standing ovation. Lopez expressed her lifelong ambition to bring such a project to life, describing the moment as a dream realized, according to People.
The movie, directed by the critically praised Bill Condon, features Diego Luna as a political prisoner amidst the turbulent backdrop of Argentina's 1980s civil war. The story is an adaptation of a 1976 novel by Manuel Puig, previously adapted into an award-winning Broadway musical, as reported in the outlet.
Lopez stars in the film as Luna/Aurora, delivering a performance lauded for its captivating musical numbers and emotional depth. The film, which underscores the timeless power of storytelling and love, brought together high-profile producers like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. While a release date remains unannounced, anticipation is building for its future rollout.
(With inputs from agencies.)