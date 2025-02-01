Superman Rights Battle: Shuster Estate Sues Warner Bros. Discovery
Joseph Shuster's estate has filed a copyright lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery over international royalties for the use of Superman. This legal action could affect the release of the new Superman movie in July. The estate claims rights under British law, seeking damages and a distribution block.
The estate of Joseph Shuster, co-creator of Superman, has launched a copyright lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery. Filed in a federal court in New York, the lawsuit challenges the entertainment giant over international royalties ahead of the planned release of a new Superman film.
Shuster's estate accuses Warner of failing to pay royalties for Superman's depiction in various countries, invoking British law for its claims. With a release date in July, the new Superman movie might face distribution hurdles due to this legal conflict. The estate demands monetary damages and a halt to distribution without proper licensing.
Warner Bros. Discovery has responded, asserting its rights and preparedness to contest the lawsuit. This continues a longstanding legal battle over Superman's rights, with previous U.S. rulings favoring Warner. However, the new suit points to differing international legal standards to assert claims.
