Superman Rights Battle: Shuster Estate Sues Warner Bros. Discovery

The estate of Joseph Shuster, co-creator of Superman, has launched a copyright lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery. Filed in a federal court in New York, the lawsuit challenges the entertainment giant over international royalties ahead of the planned release of a new Superman film.

Shuster's estate accuses Warner of failing to pay royalties for Superman's depiction in various countries, invoking British law for its claims. With a release date in July, the new Superman movie might face distribution hurdles due to this legal conflict. The estate demands monetary damages and a halt to distribution without proper licensing.

Warner Bros. Discovery has responded, asserting its rights and preparedness to contest the lawsuit. This continues a longstanding legal battle over Superman's rights, with previous U.S. rulings favoring Warner. However, the new suit points to differing international legal standards to assert claims.

