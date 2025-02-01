Yogi Adityanath Lauds Saints Amidst Political Debate on Maha Kumbh Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended saints for their composed reaction during the stampede at the Maha Kumbh event, a major religious gathering. He made these remarks during his inaugural visit following the January 29 tragedy.

In the aerial survey he conducted on pilgrim management at the event's venue, Adityanath lauded the religious figures' ability to maintain order despite the chaos, indicating a political motive behind the criticism of the event's mismanagement.

The opposition has called for the Army to take over event management and accused the government of withholding casualty figures. However, Adityanath praised the saints for their decision to delay rituals until crowds cleared, avoiding further panic. The event has seen over 32 crore devotees since its start on January 13.

