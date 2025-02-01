Sohum Shah Announces Cinematic Journey with 'Crazxy'

Actor Sohum Shah has exciting news for movie enthusiasts. His upcoming feature film, 'Crazxy', is set to premiere in theaters on February 28. The film, both written and directed by Girish Kohli, promises thrilling entertainment, adding to Kohli's repertoire, which includes hits like 'Mom' and 'HIT: The First Case'.

Crazxy, which was earlier slated for a March 7 release, will feature music by acclaimed composer Vishal Bhardwaj, with lyrics penned by the legendary writer Gulzar. Known for his varied roles in films such as 'Talvar' and series including 'Maharani', Shah shared the release update on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans.

In addition to acting, Sohum Shah has taken on a producer role, working alongside Adesh Prasad and Ankit Jain for the film's production. Recently, Shah made headlines as he re-released his acclaimed film 'Tumbbad', and announced a sequel, indicating his commitment to delivering gripping stories to audiences.

