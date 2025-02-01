Left Menu

Boosted Budget for Culture Sector Despite Event Funding Cuts

The government has increased the 2025-26 budget for cultural initiatives, prioritizing the Archaeological Survey of India and various cultural preservation efforts. However, funding for event commemorations and international collaborations has been reduced. High-profile anniversaries will still receive support, while major cultural institutions and missions gain financial backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:15 IST
Boosted Budget for Culture Sector Despite Event Funding Cuts
The government's new budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 delivers expanded funds for cultural development, allocating a substantial Rs 3,360.96 crore to the Ministry of Culture. This figure marks an increase from the previous year's revised estimate of Rs 3,260.93 crore.

A large portion of the ministry's budget serves the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which oversees 3,693 nationally protected monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage sites. ASI is set to receive Rs 1,278.49 crore, a modest increase from last year.

Despite the rise in overall funding, allocations for events marking centenaries and anniversaries have been drastically reduced from Rs 110 crore to Rs 35 crore. Significant cultural institutions, however, like national museums and cultural academies, continue to benefit from increased financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

