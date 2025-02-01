Boosted Budget for Culture Sector Despite Event Funding Cuts

The government's new budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 delivers expanded funds for cultural development, allocating a substantial Rs 3,360.96 crore to the Ministry of Culture. This figure marks an increase from the previous year's revised estimate of Rs 3,260.93 crore.

A large portion of the ministry's budget serves the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which oversees 3,693 nationally protected monuments, including UNESCO World Heritage sites. ASI is set to receive Rs 1,278.49 crore, a modest increase from last year.

Despite the rise in overall funding, allocations for events marking centenaries and anniversaries have been drastically reduced from Rs 110 crore to Rs 35 crore. Significant cultural institutions, however, like national museums and cultural academies, continue to benefit from increased financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)