Delhi High Court Delays Judgment on Controversial Riot Film

The Delhi High Court declared it premature to address concerns over a film related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is still pending.

Petitioners, including student activist Sharjeel Imam, argue that the film's trailer presents a skewed narrative, but the court emphasized that the producers intend to include a disclaimer.

The court disposed of four petitions objecting to the film, reaffirming that the movie won't be publicly shown until certified. Communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, resulting in 53 fatalities.

