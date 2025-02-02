Entertainment News Brief: A Glimpse into Global Culture

Highlights in the entertainment world see a crowdfunded Mexican film taking on the celebrated French musical 'Emilia Perez,' while a century-old Agatha Christie classic still captivates audiences. Meanwhile, Los Angeles witnessed musical legends unite for wildfire relief at a heartfelt concert.

Legendary singer Marianne Faithfull passes away, leaving behind a legacy from the Swinging '60s. In industry news, Warner Bros announces a new music rights partnership, faces a Superman copyright lawsuit, and Taylor Swift is primed for a role at the Grammys.

Japan blends technology with tradition to celebrate Hokusai's artwork in Tokyo. However, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations in a 20-year abuse case, overshadowing the release of Kristen Stewart's ambiguous movie 'Love Me.'

