Voices Against Harassment: Solutions at the Jaipur Literature Festival

The topic of sexual harassment in public spaces took center stage at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Social activist Aruna Roy, lawyer Vrinda Grover, and economists Seema Jayachandran and Abhijit Banerjee discussed contributing factors, redressal methods, and long-term solutions.

A survey by J-Pal South Asia and NGO Aparajita highlighted that a significant percentage of women in Jaipur and Delhi faced harassment. The discussion underscored the need for socio-economic and democratic solutions.

Grover and Roy highlighted the challenges in the current legal system and stressed educating men to respect women's choices as a step to tackle the problem. The festival, featuring over 300 luminaries, concludes on February 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)