Voices Against Harassment: Solutions at the Jaipur Literature Festival

The Jaipur Literature Festival highlighted the pressing issue of sexual harassment in public spaces, with a panel discussing contributing factors, legal remedies, and potential solutions. Various experts emphasized both the urban and rural challenges, underscoring the need for educating men and stronger socio-economic measures for lasting change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 10:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The topic of sexual harassment in public spaces took center stage at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Social activist Aruna Roy, lawyer Vrinda Grover, and economists Seema Jayachandran and Abhijit Banerjee discussed contributing factors, redressal methods, and long-term solutions.

A survey by J-Pal South Asia and NGO Aparajita highlighted that a significant percentage of women in Jaipur and Delhi faced harassment. The discussion underscored the need for socio-economic and democratic solutions.

Grover and Roy highlighted the challenges in the current legal system and stressed educating men to respect women's choices as a step to tackle the problem. The festival, featuring over 300 luminaries, concludes on February 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

