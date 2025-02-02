Controversy Surrounds CPI(M) Politician M Mukesh Amid Rape Charges

M Mukesh, an actor-turned-politician affiliated with the CPI(M) in Kerala, faces a rape accusation but will continue as an MLA, party officials stated on Sunday. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan confirmed that while a chargesheet was filed, the party will decide on Mukesh's political future after the court's ruling.

The allegations against Mukesh date back to 2010, with a formal case registered on August 28, 2024, following accusations by a female actor. The charges have been linked to broader claims of sexual exploitation unveiled in the Malayalam cinema industry by the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The Kerala government has initiated a seven-member Special Investigation Team to address the widening claims of harassment across the industry. Mukesh, who had secured anticipatory bail, asserts that the accusations were motivated by blackmail tactics from the complainant, a claim that echoes throughout ongoing industry investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)