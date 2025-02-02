Left Menu

Ensuring Safety at Maha Kumbh: Officials Aim for 'Zero Error' During Amrit Snan

On Basant Panchami, officials emphasize 'zero error' at Maha Kumbh's Amrit Snan. Following the tragic stampede on January 29, authorities are implementing strict crowd control measures, led by experienced administrators and police officers. The event aims to ensure safety for millions participating in the sacred ritual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:48 IST
In the wake of the devastating stampede that occurred during the previous snan on January 29, which claimed at least 30 lives and injured many more, officials are doubling down on safety measures for the upcoming Amrit Snan. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated a 'zero error' approach to this Monday's event on Basant Panchami at the Maha Kumbh.

Two seasoned IAS officers, Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami, who successfully managed the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, are overseeing preparations alongside Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand. The focus is on effective crowd management and inter-agency coordination to prevent incidents.

With over 33.61 crore devotees already having participated since January 13, the pressure is on to maintain order. Official appeals urge devotees to avoid crowds, highlighting that the upcoming days will be crucial, especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

