Ensuring Safety at Maha Kumbh: Officials Aim for 'Zero Error' During Amrit Snan

In the wake of the devastating stampede that occurred during the previous snan on January 29, which claimed at least 30 lives and injured many more, officials are doubling down on safety measures for the upcoming Amrit Snan. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated a 'zero error' approach to this Monday's event on Basant Panchami at the Maha Kumbh.

Two seasoned IAS officers, Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami, who successfully managed the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, are overseeing preparations alongside Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand. The focus is on effective crowd management and inter-agency coordination to prevent incidents.

With over 33.61 crore devotees already having participated since January 13, the pressure is on to maintain order. Official appeals urge devotees to avoid crowds, highlighting that the upcoming days will be crucial, especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on February 5.

