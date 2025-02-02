Left Menu

Beyoncé Faces Fierce Competition at the Grammys

The Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles with performances by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and others. Beyoncé, who leads with 11 nominations, is vying for Album of the Year with 'Cowboy Carter.' The event will recognize the victims of recent wildfires and include a tribute to Quincy Jones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:32 IST
The Grammy Awards are set to dazzle Los Angeles, even as the music industry grapples with the aftermath of devastating wildfires. This year's ceremony brings a mix of recognition and resolve, focusing on honoring musical talent while acknowledging community loss.

Beyoncé, poised for her fifth nomination in the Album of the Year category with 'Cowboy Carter,' has yet to secure the top prize despite accumulating a record 32 career Grammys. This year's frontrunners also include Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, promising a fierce contest for the coveted award.

The gala, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, will feature performances from best new artist nominees and a tribute to the late Quincy Jones. Set in the Crypto.com Arena, the awards will be broadcast live, doubling as a fundraiser for those in the music industry affected by the fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

