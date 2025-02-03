Chappell Roan Stuns at 2025 Grammys with Vintage Gaultier Couture

Chappell Roan, the 26-year-old pop sensation, made waves at the 2025 Grammy Awards with her daring fashion statement on the red carpet. The six-time nominee chose a standout vintage Jean Paul Gaultier couture dress from the 2003 spring/summer collection featuring a vibrant, feather-like hat, leaving a lasting impression on the music night.

Staying true to her avant-garde style narrative, Roan's ensemble was a harmonious blend of camp and vintage, reminiscent of her past show-stopping appearances at events like the 2024 Governors Ball and the MTV VMAs. She told People magazine that her gown embodied "a lot of glam," and complemented it with long nails matching her luxurious outfit.

Roan's stylist, Genesis Webb, revealed the significance of the Gaultier dress, describing it as a dream piece that had been on her vision board for a decade. Webb's dedication included keeping the iconic piece in her room, symbolizing its importance. Roan's dramatic look was accentuated with porcelain-doll makeup, striking blue-and-gold eyeshadow, and a deep cherry lip.

This year, Roan's multiple Grammy nods include her single 'Good Luck Babe!' vying for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, while her album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' competes for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Additionally, Roan is in the running for Best New Artist, a category that also features talents like Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift.

In an emotional Instagram message, Roan expressed her gratitude to fans during Grammy week, describing it as a rollercoaster of emotions filled with tears of both joy and grief. She acknowledged her supporters, saying, 'Ultimately, I am grateful for every one of you who gave my music a little spin and showed up at shows and festivals. Because y'all are rockstars, I feel like a rockstar.'

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, is being streamed live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with exclusive streaming for the Indian audience on Disney Plus Hotstar, alongside early coverage on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)