Shakira Honors Immigrants During Grammy Acceptance Speech

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, renowned Colombian singer Shakira took the opportunity in her acceptance speech to honor the immigrant community in the United States. Graciously receiving the Best Latin Pop Album award from Jennifer Lopez for 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran', she highlighted the struggles faced by immigrants and pledged her support.

Shakira's heartfelt address included a tribute to immigrant perseverance, stating, 'This is for all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you.' She also acknowledged the contributions of resilient women who support their families, referring to them as 'the true She-wolves', a nod to one of her famous songs.

The evening was not without controversy, as host Trevor Noah's inappropriate jokes attracted criticism. His comments about Shakira and immigration-related quips did not sit well amidst ongoing protests against U.S. immigration policies. Contrasting this, Shakira celebrated her 48th birthday and anticipated her upcoming world tour, further showcasing her dedication and artistry.

