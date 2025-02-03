Left Menu

Shakira Honors Immigrants During Grammy Acceptance Speech

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Shakira dedicated her Best Latin Pop Album win to immigrants in the U.S., emphasizing their value and strength. Her speech came amid controversial remarks by host Trevor Noah and ongoing immigration protests. Shakira also performed and celebrated her upcoming world tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:23 IST
Shakira Honors Immigrants During Grammy Acceptance Speech
Shakira (Photo/Instagram/@recordingacademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, renowned Colombian singer Shakira took the opportunity in her acceptance speech to honor the immigrant community in the United States. Graciously receiving the Best Latin Pop Album award from Jennifer Lopez for 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran', she highlighted the struggles faced by immigrants and pledged her support.

Shakira's heartfelt address included a tribute to immigrant perseverance, stating, 'This is for all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you.' She also acknowledged the contributions of resilient women who support their families, referring to them as 'the true She-wolves', a nod to one of her famous songs.

The evening was not without controversy, as host Trevor Noah's inappropriate jokes attracted criticism. His comments about Shakira and immigration-related quips did not sit well amidst ongoing protests against U.S. immigration policies. Contrasting this, Shakira celebrated her 48th birthday and anticipated her upcoming world tour, further showcasing her dedication and artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025