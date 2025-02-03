Chandrika Tandon's Triumphant Grammy Win with 'Triveni'

Left Menu

Chandrika Tandon, an Indian-American vocalist, won the Grammy for her album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category, alongside collaborators Wouter Kellerman and Eru Matsumoto. The 67th Grammy Awards celebrated this cross-cultural musical achievement that blends Vedic chants, flute, and cello.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:30 IST
Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon has claimed a Grammy award for her album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient Or Chant Album category. The triumph, shared with collaborators South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, was announced during the 67th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

In a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her win, Tandon expressed her belief in the power of music to bring joy and light, dedicating her award to everyone who creates and supports music. She emphasized that the win holds special significance, underlining the cross-cultural collaboration of 'Triveni'.

'Triveni', named after the confluence of three holy Indian rivers, presents a vibrant blend of Indian, South African, and Japanese musical traditions. Released in 2024, the album consists of seven tracks that combine melodic flute, resonant cello, and Vedic chants, promoting healing and mindfulness through its distinctive soundscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

