#MeToo in French Cinema: The Trial of Christophe Ruggia

French film director Christophe Ruggia faces a verdict in his trial on charges of sexually abusing actress Adele Haenel when she was underage. Haenel, a prominent figure in France's #MeToo movement, has accused Ruggia of inappropriate behavior dating back to when she was 12. Prosecutors seek a five-year sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:11 IST
The French cinema industry is once again under the spotlight as director Christophe Ruggia awaits a verdict on Monday regarding charges of sexually abusing actress Adele Haenel. Haenel, acclaimed for her role in 'Portrait of a Lady On Fire', alleges misconduct dating back to her youth.

Haenel, a leading voice in the #MeToo movement within France, first went public with her allegations in 2019, detailing how Ruggia controlled and isolated her during their collaboration on 'The Devils'. Ruggia, through his lawyer, has denied all accusations.

Prosecutors have called for a five-year sentence for Ruggia, with part of it suspended, while the trial continues to add pressure on the French film industry to address sexual misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

