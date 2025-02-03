Left Menu

Dan Brown's Thrilling Return: The Secret of Secrets

Dan Brown returns with 'The Secret of Secrets', a new addition to the Robert Langdon series. Set for release on September 9, this novel promises intricate plots and suspense as Langdon navigates challenges in Prague. It's expected to be Brown's most ambitious work yet.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Fans of Dan Brown have reason to celebrate as the author of 'The Da Vinci Code' returns with his latest novel, 'The Secret of Secrets', scheduled for release on September 9. This highly anticipated thriller continues the adventures of Brown's iconic character, Robert Langdon.

Described as Brown's most ambitious novel yet, 'The Secret of Secrets' is set eight years after 'Origin'. It involves Langdon's quest to recover a vanished professor in Prague, amidst a backdrop filled with codes, art, and historical references.

Published by Penguin Random House, 'The Secret of Secrets' ignites anticipation as it integrates themes of history and science, promising readers a journey full of mystery and engaging narratives. Brown's work continues to captivate a global audience, with over 250 million copies in print worldwide.

