Beloved 'Squid Game' Actress Lee Joo-Sil Passes Away at 81
Lee Joo-Sil, renowned for her role in 'Squid Game,' has passed at 81. The actress succumbed to cardiac arrest, previously battling cancer. Her illustrious career spanned decades, including roles in 'The Uncanny Counter' and 'Train to Busan.' Her funeral is set for February 5 in Seoul.
- Country:
- United States
Actress Lee Joo-Sil, famous for portraying Park Mal Soon in Netflix's 'Squid Game,' has died at 81, reports People. According to her talent agency, 1230Culture, Lee experienced cardiac arrest at her family residence on February 2 and was declared dead upon arriving at St Mary's Hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, South Korea.
She had been diagnosed with stomach cancer mere months before her death. In 'Squid Game,' she was recognized as the mother of undercover detective Hwang Joon-Ho, played by Wi Ha Joon, and the stepmother of Hwang In Ho, portrayed by Lee Byang Hun.
Previously, Lee faced stage 4 breast cancer in her fifties, with a prognosis of only a year to live. However, by July 2023, she revealed she endured treatment for 13 years successfully. 'I discovered it at the transition between stage 3 and 4,' Lee shared, attributing her strength to her children.
Lee's acting journey began in 1964, gracing stages for classics like 'Death of a Salesman' and 'Macbeth,' and TV screens in 'The Uncanny Counter' and the 2016 film 'Train to Busan.' Her funeral will occur at Severance Hospital, Sinchon, Seoul, on February 5, as reported by People.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rule of Law Under Siege: South Korean Protesters Clash with Judiciary
Unprecedented Political Turmoil in South Korea: President's Arrest Sparks Chaos
Political Unrest: South Korea's Ousted President Yoon Arrested
Chaos Erupts as Arrested South Korean President Sparks Political Storm
Political Turmoil in South Korea: A Closer Look at Protest Dynamics