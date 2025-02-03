Sikkim Monks Embark on Kumbh Mela Journey

A delegation of 30 Buddhist monks set forth from Sikkim to join the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. The journey was inaugurated by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The monks, accompanied by two officials from the Ecclesiastical Department, will represent Sikkim's cultural and spiritual values at the iconic event.

In his address, Tamang expressed pride in the monks' participation, highlighting the occasion as a testament to Sikkim's commitment to interfaith harmony and the promotion of its cultural legacy on a larger platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)