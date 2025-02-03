Left Menu

Sikkim Monks Embark on Kumbh Mela Journey

A group of 30 Buddhist monks from Sikkim, accompanied by two officials, commenced their journey to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasized the significance of their participation in showcasing Sikkim's dedication to interfaith harmony and cultural heritage on a national stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:51 IST
A delegation of 30 Buddhist monks set forth from Sikkim to join the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. The journey was inaugurated by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The monks, accompanied by two officials from the Ecclesiastical Department, will represent Sikkim's cultural and spiritual values at the iconic event.

In his address, Tamang expressed pride in the monks' participation, highlighting the occasion as a testament to Sikkim's commitment to interfaith harmony and the promotion of its cultural legacy on a larger platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

