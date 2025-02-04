Heritage and Hospitality Shine at Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela

The ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, features a standout 'Incredible India' pavilion and 80 lavish accommodations at a tent city, highlighting the country's storied heritage, according to recent government disclosures in Parliament.

The Ministry of Tourism has rolled out these attractions, aiming to enrich visitor engagement. Union Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written statement, conveyed that the pavilion not only provides information but also engages tourists and media personalities. Supplementary to these efforts, the ministry has crafted new creatives and digital brochures showcasing tour packages, flight, and lodging options for the Maha Kumbh.

The Ministry of Culture has introduced 'Kalagram', a cultural village showcasing performances, cuisine, and traditional crafts. In tandem, the Ministry of Railways is operating additional train services to accommodate pilgrims traveling to the festival. The event's promotional campaign also leverages social media, bringing a modern touch to this grand historical celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)