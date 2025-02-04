Left Menu

Heritage and Hospitality Shine at Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj features an 'Incredible India' pavilion, luxurious tent accommodations, and cultural showcases. Initiatives by the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Culture include tourist info services and a cultural village, while enhanced train services facilitate travel to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:11 IST
Heritage and Hospitality Shine at Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, features a standout 'Incredible India' pavilion and 80 lavish accommodations at a tent city, highlighting the country's storied heritage, according to recent government disclosures in Parliament.

The Ministry of Tourism has rolled out these attractions, aiming to enrich visitor engagement. Union Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written statement, conveyed that the pavilion not only provides information but also engages tourists and media personalities. Supplementary to these efforts, the ministry has crafted new creatives and digital brochures showcasing tour packages, flight, and lodging options for the Maha Kumbh.

The Ministry of Culture has introduced 'Kalagram', a cultural village showcasing performances, cuisine, and traditional crafts. In tandem, the Ministry of Railways is operating additional train services to accommodate pilgrims traveling to the festival. The event's promotional campaign also leverages social media, bringing a modern touch to this grand historical celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025