Gandhi's Legacy Sparks Heated Debate on Pacifism at Jaipur Literature Festival

The Jaipur Literature Festival's 18th edition hosted a fervent debate on pacifism's merits, with Mahatma Gandhi's ideology at its core. Both sides in the debate utilized Gandhi's philosophies to support their arguments, reflecting on current global conflicts such as the Ukraine-Russia war, the Palestine-Israel war, and apartheid in South Africa.

Proponents of the motion asserted that pacifism is a sign of weakness, citing historical instances like Neville Chamberlain's failed appeasement of Hitler. In contrast, opponents argued that non-violence is a powerful and organized force capable of driving social change, much like Gandhi's civil disobedience and the end of apartheid in South Africa.

The heated exchange highlighted diverse perspectives on Gandhi's legacy, with some suggesting he wouldn't align with modern pacifist labels. Nonetheless, the debate emphasized Gandhi's anti-war stance against gratuitous violence while acknowledging the importance of armed resistance in certain contexts.

