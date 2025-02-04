Left Menu

Gandhi's Legacy Sparks Heated Debate on Pacifism at Jaipur Literature Festival

The 18th Jaipur Literature Festival featured a spirited debate on pacifism, invoking Mahatma Gandhi's philosophies. Participants, including diplomats and journalists, discussed the relevance of Gandhi's principles in contemporary geopolitical conflicts, exploring whether pacifism is a strength or a weakness. The festival attracted numerous notable figures from various fields.

Updated: 04-02-2025 00:20 IST
The Jaipur Literature Festival's 18th edition hosted a fervent debate on pacifism's merits, with Mahatma Gandhi's ideology at its core. Both sides in the debate utilized Gandhi's philosophies to support their arguments, reflecting on current global conflicts such as the Ukraine-Russia war, the Palestine-Israel war, and apartheid in South Africa.

Proponents of the motion asserted that pacifism is a sign of weakness, citing historical instances like Neville Chamberlain's failed appeasement of Hitler. In contrast, opponents argued that non-violence is a powerful and organized force capable of driving social change, much like Gandhi's civil disobedience and the end of apartheid in South Africa.

The heated exchange highlighted diverse perspectives on Gandhi's legacy, with some suggesting he wouldn't align with modern pacifist labels. Nonetheless, the debate emphasized Gandhi's anti-war stance against gratuitous violence while acknowledging the importance of armed resistance in certain contexts.

