Unlocking CSR Potential for Cultural Heritage

A parliamentary committee has issued a call to National Akademis to widen their funding sources by tapping into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for preserving national heritage and culture. This includes restoring historically significant buildings and supporting artistic projects.

The report titled "Action Taken by the government on the recommendations/observations of the Committee" was tabled in Parliament, highlighting the necessity for increased private sector involvement in enhancing the operational capacity of cultural institutions. It also suggested adding a Member of Parliament to the governing boards of such institutions to provide essential oversight.

The Ministry of Culture has been proactive in this regard, issuing statements that support these recommendations and encouraging collaborative initiatives. They have started PPP projects involving private entities and state academies, aiming to increase participation in preserving India's vast cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)