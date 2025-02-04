Entertainment Titans Clash: NFL Halftime Show, Sony Dispute & Grammy Triumphs

The Super Bowl halftime show, set during the match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, remains the most-watched musical event in America. Viewers eagerly anticipate Sunday's performance with its usual array of star-studded acts.

Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios are embroiled in a legal battle as Sony seeks to withdraw global distribution of 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' from CBS, alleging contract violations. CBS plans to seek a temporary restraining order to maintain the current distribution setup while the dispute is resolved in court.

Chappell Roan triumphed at the 2025 Grammy Awards, securing the best new artist trophy, while Beyonce clinched album of the year, defeating formidable contenders Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. The ceremony was a vibrant celebration amidst challenges faced by the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)