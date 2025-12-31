Explosive Seizure Shocks Tonk: 150 kg Ammonium Nitrate Confiscated by Police

In a significant crackdown, the District Special Team of Tonk police apprehended two individuals on Wednesday for allegedly transporting explosive materials. The seized cache included 150 kg of ammonium nitrate, 200 cartridges, and six bundles of safety fuse wire, according to officials.

The suspects have been identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, both from Bundi district. Acting upon intelligence, law enforcement intercepted a suspicious vehicle in the Baroni police station area, uncovering sacks filled with the explosive substance under the guise of urea fertilizer.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra confirmed the operation was executed with precision following credible tips, leading to the confiscation of the vehicle used for transporting these materials. Authorities are delving into potential illegal uses and origins of the consignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)