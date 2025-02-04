Ranbir and Alia Grace Aamir Khan's 'Loveyapa' Screening

Bollywood's power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, made a stunning appearance at the special screening of 'Loveyapa' on Monday evening. The event, hosted by none other than Aamir Khan, became a star-studded affair with the presence of several notable names from the film industry.

Ranbir and Alia entered the venue hand in hand, capturing the attention of fans and photographers alike. The duo didn't shy away from sharing the limelight with Aamir Khan, pausing to pose for memorable snapshots before heading inside. Ranbir, renowned for his cameo in Aamir's 2014 hit 'PK', was seen engaging in lively conversation with the superstar. Sporting an all-black ensemble, Ranbir revealed a sharp new look, while Alia impressed with her chic attire of a crisp white shirt and black trousers.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War', which pairs him with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. This project marks Ranbir's first reunion with Bhansali since his debut in 'Saawariya'. Simultaneously, Ranbir is set to feature in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious 'Ramayana', portraying Lord Ram, with its releases planned for 2026 and 2027. Meanwhile, Alia prepares for her role in the spy thriller 'Alpha', part of Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe, scheduled for a December 25 release by director Shiv Rawail.

