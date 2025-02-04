Bollywood Stars Rally for Early Cancer Detection and Treatment
On World Cancer Day, Bollywood celebrities such as Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi shared personal experiences to emphasize the importance of early cancer detection and accessible treatment. They praised initiatives like Ayushman Bharat as crucial in making healthcare affordable and urged people to prioritize timely screening.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood luminaries came together on Tuesday, marking World Cancer Day by underscoring the critical role of early detection and timely treatment in combating cancer. Celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi offered personal insights into their battles with the disease to raise public awareness.
Tahira Kashyap, diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, highlighted the difficulties of battling the illness and commended governmental programs like Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY for making cancer treatments accessible. 'Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are vital for survival,' she stated, urging for continued efforts in promoting early detection.
Sonali Bendre, a high-grade cancer survivor since 2018, labeled Ayushman Bharat a 'game changer,' acknowledging its role in aiding families. Bendre emphasized that while early detection is essential, widespread healthcare access through such initiatives is transformative in breaking financial barriers to treatment.
Actor Emraan Hashmi shared his experience after his son Ayan's cancer diagnosis in 2014, accentuating the power of early screening. He hailed initiatives like Ayushman Bharat for alleviating the financial strain on families, encouraging regular screenings and awareness as pivotal in the cancer fight.
World Cancer Day, held annually on February 4, seeks global engagement in cancer prevention, detection, and treatment through various events and activities aimed at education and support for those impacted by cancer (ANI).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage
Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Landscape
BJP will implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in first Cabinet meeting if it comes to power in Delhi: Amit Shah.
Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, government decided to provide health insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 years and more: President Murmu.
Haryana Government to Clear Ayushman Bharat Claim Backlog