Bollywood Stars Rally for Early Cancer Detection and Treatment

Bollywood luminaries came together on Tuesday, marking World Cancer Day by underscoring the critical role of early detection and timely treatment in combating cancer. Celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi offered personal insights into their battles with the disease to raise public awareness.

Tahira Kashyap, diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, highlighted the difficulties of battling the illness and commended governmental programs like Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY for making cancer treatments accessible. 'Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are vital for survival,' she stated, urging for continued efforts in promoting early detection.

Sonali Bendre, a high-grade cancer survivor since 2018, labeled Ayushman Bharat a 'game changer,' acknowledging its role in aiding families. Bendre emphasized that while early detection is essential, widespread healthcare access through such initiatives is transformative in breaking financial barriers to treatment.

Actor Emraan Hashmi shared his experience after his son Ayan's cancer diagnosis in 2014, accentuating the power of early screening. He hailed initiatives like Ayushman Bharat for alleviating the financial strain on families, encouraging regular screenings and awareness as pivotal in the cancer fight.

World Cancer Day, held annually on February 4, seeks global engagement in cancer prevention, detection, and treatment through various events and activities aimed at education and support for those impacted by cancer (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)