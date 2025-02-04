Left Menu

Jonita Gandhi to Join Ed Sheeran at Chennai Concert

Singer Jonita Gandhi is set to perform alongside Ed Sheeran at his concert in Chennai. Sheeran, on the India leg of his 'The Mathematics Tour', will feature Grammy-winning hits. Gandhi expressed her excitement on Instagram, ready to showcase her music to the audience on February 5th.

Singer Jonita Gandhi is slated to perform with British musician Ed Sheeran during his Chennai concert, scheduled for Wednesday. The collaboration promises a memorable experience for fans.

Ed Sheeran, celebrated for chart-topping tracks like ''Shape of You'' and ''Perfect'', is in the midst of the India leg of his 'The Mathematics Tour'. Jonita Gandhi, whose Bollywood hits include ''What Jhumka?'' and ''Sau Tarah Ke'', announced the exciting collaboration via Instagram, expressing her enthusiasm for the event.

Beginning his tour on January 30 in Pune, Sheeran has already performed in Hyderabad and will continue with shows in Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. The tour will feature other guest artists, adding diverse musical flair to the performances.

