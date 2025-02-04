Left Menu

Ariana Grande Defends Her Vocal Evolution Amid Criticism

Ariana Grande addresses criticism over her vocal changes, explaining the technical reasons behind her shifted vocal placement. The singer-songwriter attributes the adjustment to preserving her voice. She emphasizes that this is a normal practice among vocalists, responding to skeptics who question the authenticity of her current vocal tone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:53 IST
Ariana Grande Defends Her Vocal Evolution Amid Criticism
Ariana Grande (Image source: Instagram/ @arianagrande). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande has sparked discussions following criticism of her higher-pitched voice.

On the latest episode of the Smartless podcast, Grande explained, 'The thing that I do that perplexes people so much--and it's just so funny because if you're a person who uses their voice, you know about this. If I have a long day of press or if I have to sing, I'll place my voice a little higher.'

Grande, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'Wicked,' further elaborated on her vocal adjustments, citing health reasons. 'I'll change my vocal placement to kind of preserve. But that is just something that's healthy for the voice. It's just basically pitching your voice up a tiny bit.'

Addressing skeptics, Grande remarked, 'It's just a normal thing for vocalists. But people are like, ''That's not her natural voice.'' And I'm like, ''Well, it is actually, but it's just a little higher. All of it is natural.''

Her vocal choices and responses to criticism continue to drive conversations about authenticity and vocal technique among entertainers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025