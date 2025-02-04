Ariana Grande Defends Her Vocal Evolution Amid Criticism

Singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande has sparked discussions following criticism of her higher-pitched voice.

On the latest episode of the Smartless podcast, Grande explained, 'The thing that I do that perplexes people so much--and it's just so funny because if you're a person who uses their voice, you know about this. If I have a long day of press or if I have to sing, I'll place my voice a little higher.'

Grande, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'Wicked,' further elaborated on her vocal adjustments, citing health reasons. 'I'll change my vocal placement to kind of preserve. But that is just something that's healthy for the voice. It's just basically pitching your voice up a tiny bit.'

Addressing skeptics, Grande remarked, 'It's just a normal thing for vocalists. But people are like, ''That's not her natural voice.'' And I'm like, ''Well, it is actually, but it's just a little higher. All of it is natural.''

Her vocal choices and responses to criticism continue to drive conversations about authenticity and vocal technique among entertainers.

