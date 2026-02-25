Potential Coalition: BJP and NCP Set to Govern Raigad Zilla Parishad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are on track to forge a coalition for governing the Raigad Zilla Parishad. This move may see the Shiv Sena, despite being the largest party in the election, positioned in the opposition.

In the election for the 59-member Zilla Parishad, Shiv Sena secured 21 seats, failing to achieve the majority by nine seats. The NCP and BJP won 16 and 15 seats, respectively. Sources indicate that the presidency will likely be claimed by the BJP, with the NCP potentially taking the deputy president's role.

Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale expressed readiness for the opposition if consensus isn't reached. Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare is engaged in dialogues with leadership figures regarding the formation's direction, highlighting the ongoing dynamics and pre-poll alliances.

