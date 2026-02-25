Left Menu

Potential Coalition: BJP and NCP Set to Govern Raigad Zilla Parishad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are poised to form a coalition to govern the Raigad Zilla Parishad, sidelining Shiv Sena despite it being the largest party. Shiv Sena, with 21 seats, is ready for the opposition as BJP and NCP, with 15 and 16 seats respectively, collaborate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:46 IST
Potential Coalition: BJP and NCP Set to Govern Raigad Zilla Parishad
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are on track to forge a coalition for governing the Raigad Zilla Parishad. This move may see the Shiv Sena, despite being the largest party in the election, positioned in the opposition.

In the election for the 59-member Zilla Parishad, Shiv Sena secured 21 seats, failing to achieve the majority by nine seats. The NCP and BJP won 16 and 15 seats, respectively. Sources indicate that the presidency will likely be claimed by the BJP, with the NCP potentially taking the deputy president's role.

Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale expressed readiness for the opposition if consensus isn't reached. Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare is engaged in dialogues with leadership figures regarding the formation's direction, highlighting the ongoing dynamics and pre-poll alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police in Pre-Wedding Shoot Controversy

Punjab Police in Pre-Wedding Shoot Controversy

 India
2
Controversial Ban on Palestine Action Faces Appeal in UK Court

Controversial Ban on Palestine Action Faces Appeal in UK Court

 Global
3
Puducherry's Exemplary Electoral Integrity Lauded

Puducherry's Exemplary Electoral Integrity Lauded

 India
4
Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026