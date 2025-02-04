Maldives Aims for Indian Tourist Surge in 2025 Post Diplomatic Rift

The Maldives is setting its sights on a significant recovery in Indian tourist arrivals for 2025, aiming to reach a target of 300,000 visitors. This follows a steep decline in numbers from a leading position in 2023 to sixth in 2024, attributed to diplomatic tensions between Male and New Delhi.

Statistics from the Maldives' Ministry of Tourism reveal that while the country had 2,046,615 visitors in 2024, the number of Indian tourists drastically fell from 209,193 to 130,805. The drop coincides with a diplomatic spat involving derogatory social media remarks by Maldivian ministers and a subsequent boycott by Indian travelers and agencies.

Chairman of the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation, Abdulla Ghiyas, announced initiatives to attract Indian tourists, including monthly events, a brand ambassador, and potentially hosting cricket camps. Thoughts on expanding airline routes from additional Indian cities were also discussed as part of the strategy to rebuild tourism ties post-diplomatic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)