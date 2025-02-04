Prime Minister Modi to Grace Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, taking a holy dip at the Sangam. The event, which began on Paush Purnima, is the world's largest spiritual gathering, attracting global devotees. Modi's visit emphasizes India's cultural heritage and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on February 5, where he will take a holy dip at the Sangam around 11 am, as announced by his office.
The Maha Kumbh 2025 started on Paush Purnima, drawing millions from around the globe. This largest spiritual and cultural gathering will proceed until Mahashivratri on February 26, as stated by the Prime Minister's Office.
Modi reinforces his commitment to preserving India's heritage through enhanced infrastructure at pilgrimage sites. His past visit inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, boosting connectivity and services in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is already in the area to oversee preparations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maha Kumbh Mela: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage
India's 76th Republic Day: A Grand Display of Military Prowess and Cultural Heritage
India Targets 10,000 GI Products by 2030: A Cultural Heritage Revolution
India's Cultural Heritage Takes Center Stage on Republic Day
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Gathering at Sangam's Sacred Shores