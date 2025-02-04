Prime Minister Modi to Grace Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on February 5, where he will take a holy dip at the Sangam around 11 am, as announced by his office.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 started on Paush Purnima, drawing millions from around the globe. This largest spiritual and cultural gathering will proceed until Mahashivratri on February 26, as stated by the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi reinforces his commitment to preserving India's heritage through enhanced infrastructure at pilgrimage sites. His past visit inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, boosting connectivity and services in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is already in the area to oversee preparations.

