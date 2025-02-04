Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visits Hospitalized Ayodhya Priest Mahant Satyendra Das

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a significant visit to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Tuesday evening, focusing on Mahant Satyendra Das, the principal priest of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The visit aimed to assess the health condition of Das, who recently suffered a stroke and is now receiving intensive care.

According to SGPGI Director Professor RK Dhiman, there is a slight improvement in the condition of the 85-year-old priest, who remains in the ICU, managed by the Senior Consultant of Neurology. Having first received treatment at a private hospital in Ayodhya, Das was transferred to SGPGI on Sunday due to the seriousness of his health after a stroke.

The state's government has confirmed Das's critical status, aggravated by underlying health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure. Despite these challenges, his vitals are reported stable but continue to demand vigilant monitoring. Chief Minister Adityanath, during his visit, engaged with medical personnel to review the treatment progress and ensure adequate care guidelines are followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)