The Reverberating Call of Seydina Limamou Laye: A Celebration of Equality

Thousands gathered in Dakar, Senegal, to honor the first appearance of Seydina Limamou Laye, the founder of the Layene brotherhood. This event, known as 'L'Appel,' reflects distinctive beliefs, including his reincarnation as the Prophet Muhammad, promoting justice and racial equality across all communities.

  • Country:
  • Senegal

In the vibrant district of Dakar's Yoff, a resonant chorus of prayers filled the air as Sufi Muslims from the Layene brotherhood gathered to mark a significant spiritual anniversary. This year, the faithful celebrated 145 years since the founder, Seydina Limamou Laye, made his historic public appearance.

Dressed in immaculate white robes symbolizing spiritual purity, attendees filled the streets leading to the local mosque. The event, 'L'Appel,' commemorates Laye's declaration as a prophet, asserting a reincarnated connection to the Prophet Muhammad, and emphasizing the universal message of justice and equality.

This unique Sufi order, less prominent than others in Senegal, has garnered attention for its distinct beliefs. Worshippers visited a sacred grotto believed to be where Laye received divine inspiration, reinforcing the enduring message of racial and spiritual unity as a universal call for all humankind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

