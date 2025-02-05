Left Menu

Super Bowl Spectacle & Drama in Global Entertainment

The entertainment world stands abuzz with topics ranging from the anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, guilty verdicts in #MeToo cases, surprising lawsuits against Neil Gaiman, to Putin's revival of a Soviet-style Eurovision. Meanwhile, New York Fashion Week promises grand returns, and Juliette Binoche leads Cannes 2025.

Updated: 05-02-2025 02:29 IST
The entertainment industry is booming with exciting developments. The Super Bowl halftime show remains a key attraction, with this year's event featuring the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Controversial news surfaces as French director Christophe Ruggia is found guilty of sexually abusing actress Adele Haenel, a significant #MeToo case in French cinema. Neil Gaiman also faces lawsuits related to sexual assault allegations.

Meanwhile, Russia under President Putin plans to reinstate a Soviet-era singing contest to counter Western culture. On the fashion front, New York Fashion Week will host several notable returns, while Cannes Film Festival will see Juliette Binoche as jury president.

