A Stellar Tribute: Big B's Heartfelt Birthday Message for Abhishek

On his son Abhishek Bachchan's 49th birthday, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt photograph from the day Abhishek was born. The black-and-white image, posted on Amitabh's blog, captures him in a hospital setting, lovingly observing a newborn Abhishek behind an incubator, surrounded by nurses.

Reflecting on this precious moment, Amitabh expressed the swift passage of time in his accompanying message. He added contemplative thoughts on how public discourse can distort personal narratives. Meanwhile, notable birthday wishes flowed in from celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, and Sonam Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn, who shares a strong camaraderie with Abhishek both on and off-screen, posted a humorous and affectionate message on Instagram. Other celebrities like Sonam and Kajol shared warm wishes and cherished memories. On the professional front, Abhishek's latest film, 'I Want to Talk', directed by Shoojit Sircar, is now streaming on Prime Video. There are also speculations of him collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in a future film titled 'King'.

