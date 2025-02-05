Left Menu

A Stellar Tribute: Big B's Heartfelt Birthday Message for Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan shared a nostalgic post celebrating his son Abhishek's 49th birthday, reminiscing the day Junior Bachchan was born. Joined by warm wishes from fellow celebrities, Abhishek's work and friendships continue to shine. Notably, his recent film 'I Want to Talk' streams on Prime Video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:06 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan (Image source: Big B's blog). Image Credit: ANI
On his son Abhishek Bachchan's 49th birthday, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt photograph from the day Abhishek was born. The black-and-white image, posted on Amitabh's blog, captures him in a hospital setting, lovingly observing a newborn Abhishek behind an incubator, surrounded by nurses.

Reflecting on this precious moment, Amitabh expressed the swift passage of time in his accompanying message. He added contemplative thoughts on how public discourse can distort personal narratives. Meanwhile, notable birthday wishes flowed in from celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, and Sonam Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn, who shares a strong camaraderie with Abhishek both on and off-screen, posted a humorous and affectionate message on Instagram. Other celebrities like Sonam and Kajol shared warm wishes and cherished memories. On the professional front, Abhishek's latest film, 'I Want to Talk', directed by Shoojit Sircar, is now streaming on Prime Video. There are also speculations of him collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in a future film titled 'King'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

