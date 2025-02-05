Controversy Sparks as Actor Claims Shivaji Bribed His Way from Agra
Actor Rahul Solapurkar faces backlash over comments suggesting Shivaji Maharaj escaped Agra by bribing Mughal chieftains. BJP leaders demand severe actions, including treason charges, while protests erupt. Solapurkar apologizes but faces professional repercussions, as pressure mounts on Maharashtra's leadership to intervene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor Rahul Solapurkar is under fire for his controversial statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bribed Mughal leaders to escape Agra, a claim that has sparked outrage among Marathas and political leaders.
BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale and other leaders denounced Solapurkar's remarks, demanding harsh penalties and even suggesting violence in response.
As protests grow, Solapurkar offers an apology for his choice of words, yet faces professional boycotts and heightened security measures, with increased political pressure on the Maharashtra government to act swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's UCC Push: Reflecting Ambedkar's Ideals Amidst Congress Criticism
Delhi BJP Chief Slams Kejriwal Over Religious Remarks
BJP's Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of Code Violation
AAP vs BJP: Allegations and Temple Politics Amidst Delhi Poll Heat
SC rejects Jharkhand's plea against HC order quashing FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari in 2022 airport violations case.