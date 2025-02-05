Controversy Sparks as Actor Claims Shivaji Bribed His Way from Agra

Actor Rahul Solapurkar is under fire for his controversial statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bribed Mughal leaders to escape Agra, a claim that has sparked outrage among Marathas and political leaders.

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale and other leaders denounced Solapurkar's remarks, demanding harsh penalties and even suggesting violence in response.

As protests grow, Solapurkar offers an apology for his choice of words, yet faces professional boycotts and heightened security measures, with increased political pressure on the Maharashtra government to act swiftly.

