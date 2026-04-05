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BJP's Strategic Silence: No Chief Ministerial Face in West Bengal Polls

The BJP, led by state president Samik Bhattacharya, has decided not to project a chief ministerial candidate in West Bengal’s assembly polls. Instead, the party aims to challenge Mamata Banerjee's leadership by promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda and focusing on law enforcement and infiltration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 12:15 IST
BJP's Strategic Silence: No Chief Ministerial Face in West Bengal Polls
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In the ongoing debate over BJP's representation in West Bengal elections, state president Samik Bhattacharya confirmed the party won't declare a chief ministerial face. Instead, the party relies on Narendra Modi's development narrative to secure votes.

Echoing a strategic plan rather than projecting singular leadership, Bhattacharya asserted that BJP won't distinguish between 'organic' and 'inorganic' leaders. He emphasized combating the TMC's rule with Modi's image and plans, particularly concerning the infiltration issue.

BJP aims for a 'comfortable majority' without specifying numbers and prioritizes post-election peace and investment. The party refutes alleged impositions of cultural changes in West Bengal while focusing on securing law and order for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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