BJP's Strategic Silence: No Chief Ministerial Face in West Bengal Polls

In the ongoing debate over BJP's representation in West Bengal elections, state president Samik Bhattacharya confirmed the party won't declare a chief ministerial face. Instead, the party relies on Narendra Modi's development narrative to secure votes.

Echoing a strategic plan rather than projecting singular leadership, Bhattacharya asserted that BJP won't distinguish between 'organic' and 'inorganic' leaders. He emphasized combating the TMC's rule with Modi's image and plans, particularly concerning the infiltration issue.

BJP aims for a 'comfortable majority' without specifying numbers and prioritizes post-election peace and investment. The party refutes alleged impositions of cultural changes in West Bengal while focusing on securing law and order for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)