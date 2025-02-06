Empowering Youth: Balgam Champions Entertainment's Future at WAVES 2025

At the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, renowned writer and CEO of Dancing Atoms, Saraswathi Vani Balgam, underscored the importance of empowering the younger generation within the entertainment industry. She commended the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's backing, which she believes is crucial in cultivating a promising future for budding creators.

Balgam stated, "We have received support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to advance the youth. They are expressing their desires, and it's imperative we heed their voices to influence policy-making." She applauded the ministry's inaugural organization of large-scale competitions, providing nascent creators a platform to present their talents.

Furthermore, Balgam emphasized the necessity to not only foster a passion for comic creation but to elevate it as a credible industry. She remarked, "It is vital to educate children and reassure parents that this is a legitimate industry; comics are not merely pastime pursuits. The aim is to monetize passion, transforming it into a viable business."

Addressing attendees, Balgam advocated for firsthand integration into the expanding opportunities within the entertainment sector. India, as a leader in the Media & Entertainment industry, owes its captivating content to its rich, diverse cultural heritage. WAVES aims to spotlight India as a leading hub for content creation and investment while augmenting its global outreach.

The summit facilitates crucial platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation among industry leaders, stakeholders, and visionaries. In a major development, Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, launched its OTT platform 'WAVES,' enhancing the entertainment landscape with its variety of family-friendly content.

Accessible on Android and iOS, 'WAVES' strives to redefine family entertainment, offering a diverse array of content under its slogan "Waves - Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar." Unveiled by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the International Film Festival of India's 2024 ceremony, the platform marks a significant milestone for the Indian entertainment sector.

Sawant commended the initiative, recognizing it as a pivotal move towards delivering diverse and accessible content to audiences nationwide. 'WAVES' offers programming in over a dozen languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Assamese, across genres such as infotainment and gaming.

With 65 live TV channels, on-demand video content, engaging games, and shopping in collaboration with ONDC, 'WAVES' aims to cater to all age groups, positioning itself as a comprehensive destination for wholesome family entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)