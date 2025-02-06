Echoes of Indianness: Acharya Vidyasagar's Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significant contributions of India's saints in preserving the nation's culture and unity during his address at the First Samadhi Mahotsav of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Mahamuniraj in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Shah commended Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj for upholding Indian culture and traditions at a time when western philosophies increasingly influenced post-independence India. He noted that the Acharya was instrumental in preserving the country's heritage and language, serving as a beacon of Indianness.

Acharya Vidyasagar was not just a saint but a visionary or 'yugpurush,' inspiring efforts in cottage industries and local employment by promoting traditional practices like 'godhan,' the spinning wheel, and handloom. Shah attributed part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to Acharya's influence, with Vidyasagar's legacy continuing to resonate today.

