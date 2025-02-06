Left Menu

Echoes of Indianness: Acharya Vidyasagar's Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlights the crucial role of saints like Acharya Vidyasagar in preserving India's culture, unity, and spirituality. Shah praises Acharya's promotion of traditional industries and national consciousness amidst western influence. Acharya Vidyasagar's contributions continue to inspire Indian cultural and economic policies today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dongargarh | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significant contributions of India's saints in preserving the nation's culture and unity during his address at the First Samadhi Mahotsav of Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Ji Mahamuniraj in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Shah commended Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj for upholding Indian culture and traditions at a time when western philosophies increasingly influenced post-independence India. He noted that the Acharya was instrumental in preserving the country's heritage and language, serving as a beacon of Indianness.

Acharya Vidyasagar was not just a saint but a visionary or 'yugpurush,' inspiring efforts in cottage industries and local employment by promoting traditional practices like 'godhan,' the spinning wheel, and handloom. Shah attributed part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to Acharya's influence, with Vidyasagar's legacy continuing to resonate today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

