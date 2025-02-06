Left Menu

A Tail of Terror: 'Bad Boy' Breaks the Horror Mold with Furry Hero

Black Bear announces 'Bad Boy', a horror film starring Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart. Directed by Jacob Chase, the film introduces a new perspective by telling the story through the eyes of the serial killer's dog, Gary. Production begins in Canada this August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:08 IST
A Tail of Terror: 'Bad Boy' Breaks the Horror Mold with Furry Hero
Ke Huy Quan, Lili Reinhart (Photo/Instagram/@kehuyquan,@lilireinhart). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Black Bear Pictures is set to redefine the horror film genre with its latest offering, 'Bad Boy'. The film boasts an innovative narrative that unfolds through the perspective of a dog, promising an unconventional take on the traditional horror story, Deadline reports.

Starring Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and 'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart, 'Bad Boy' will begin production in Canada this August under the direction of Jacob Chase. The script, crafted by acclaimed writer Travis Braun, topped the Black List, indicating high anticipation within industry circles.

Produced by Dave Caplan, alongside Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath from Divide/Conquer, the film is financed by C2. Black Bear handles international rights, while CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group secure domestic distribution. Chase expresses enthusiasm for the project, which enhances the horror genre by making a dog the central figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025