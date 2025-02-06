A Tail of Terror: 'Bad Boy' Breaks the Horror Mold with Furry Hero

Black Bear Pictures is set to redefine the horror film genre with its latest offering, 'Bad Boy'. The film boasts an innovative narrative that unfolds through the perspective of a dog, promising an unconventional take on the traditional horror story, Deadline reports.

Starring Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and 'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart, 'Bad Boy' will begin production in Canada this August under the direction of Jacob Chase. The script, crafted by acclaimed writer Travis Braun, topped the Black List, indicating high anticipation within industry circles.

Produced by Dave Caplan, alongside Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath from Divide/Conquer, the film is financed by C2. Black Bear handles international rights, while CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group secure domestic distribution. Chase expresses enthusiasm for the project, which enhances the horror genre by making a dog the central figure.

