Sindh Devotees Embrace Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh

The allure of the Maha Kumbh, amplified by social media, drew a group of 68 Hindu devotees from Pakistan's Sindh province to the sacred event. For nearly 50 of them, it was their inaugural experience at the revered gathering.

Gobind Ram Makhija, among the Pakistani visitors, expressed his enthusiasm at the Shri Gurukrishna camp. 'We've been eager to come here since we heard about the Maha Kumbh. This is an incredible experience,' he shared. Makhija recalled a previous visit by a larger group from Pakistan to Prayagraj.

Participants hailed from six Sindh districts, experiencing the Kumbh and Indian culture. Despite misconceptions about discrimination, they relished their religious exploration and urged simplified visa processes. Their journey included pivotal spiritual activities in Haridwar and interactions with holy saints.

(With inputs from agencies.)