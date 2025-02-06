Left Menu

Sindh Devotees Embrace Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh

A group of 68 Hindu devotees from Pakistan's Sindh province visited the Maha Kumbh for a spiritual experience. Many were first-time attendees, feeling a deep connection to their religion. Despite challenges, they appreciated the smooth visa process and cherished the cultural exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:20 IST
The allure of the Maha Kumbh, amplified by social media, drew a group of 68 Hindu devotees from Pakistan's Sindh province to the sacred event. For nearly 50 of them, it was their inaugural experience at the revered gathering.

Gobind Ram Makhija, among the Pakistani visitors, expressed his enthusiasm at the Shri Gurukrishna camp. 'We've been eager to come here since we heard about the Maha Kumbh. This is an incredible experience,' he shared. Makhija recalled a previous visit by a larger group from Pakistan to Prayagraj.

Participants hailed from six Sindh districts, experiencing the Kumbh and Indian culture. Despite misconceptions about discrimination, they relished their religious exploration and urged simplified visa processes. Their journey included pivotal spiritual activities in Haridwar and interactions with holy saints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

