Christina Ricci on Motherhood: Why She Hesitates to Let Her Son Enter Acting

In a recent television appearance, celebrated actress Christina Ricci revealed her concerns about her son Freddie's burgeoning interest in the acting world. While speaking on the morning show Today, Ricci addressed the curiosity of her children, particularly her son, about the entertainment industry.

According to the actress, her son Freddie, who often accompanies her to the set of 'Yellowjackets', has expressed a desire to pursue acting. However, Ricci firmly stated her apprehensions about him entering the profession at such a tender age, citing the logistical challenges of balancing her career with supporting his ambitions.

Celebrating Freddie's 10th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, Ricci reflected on motherhood's joys while acknowledging the loud chaos of chaperoning his fourth-grade field trip. Despite her hesitations regarding his acting pursuits, she cherishes her role as a loving and supportive parent to her two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)