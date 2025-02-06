Left Menu

Christina Ricci on Motherhood: Why She Hesitates to Let Her Son Enter Acting

Christina Ricci recently expressed reservations about her 10-year-old son Freddie pursuing child acting. Despite his interest in accompanying her to sets, Ricci is concerned about the demands of the industry on such a young age, highlighting her commitment to parenting alongside her acting career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:13 IST
Christina Ricci on Motherhood: Why She Hesitates to Let Her Son Enter Acting
Christina Ricci (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent television appearance, celebrated actress Christina Ricci revealed her concerns about her son Freddie's burgeoning interest in the acting world. While speaking on the morning show Today, Ricci addressed the curiosity of her children, particularly her son, about the entertainment industry.

According to the actress, her son Freddie, who often accompanies her to the set of 'Yellowjackets', has expressed a desire to pursue acting. However, Ricci firmly stated her apprehensions about him entering the profession at such a tender age, citing the logistical challenges of balancing her career with supporting his ambitions.

Celebrating Freddie's 10th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, Ricci reflected on motherhood's joys while acknowledging the loud chaos of chaperoning his fourth-grade field trip. Despite her hesitations regarding his acting pursuits, she cherishes her role as a loving and supportive parent to her two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025