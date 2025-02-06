The 5 Types of Wealth: Unlocking a Life by Design

Sahil Bloom's latest book, 'The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life,' is making waves in the literary world. Published by HarperCollins India, it provides a comprehensive guide for readers to identify and cultivate five types of wealth: time, social, mental, physical, and financial.

The book is a result of years of research and interviews, offering actionable insights and science-backed practices. Bloom's work encourages readers to rethink traditional concepts of wealth, favoring a balanced approach to life that aligns with individual values and aspirations.

Bestselling authors like Tim Cook and Susan Cain endorse the book, emphasizing its impact as a modern manual for rejecting societal defaults and embracing a life designed by personal choice. With its profound wisdom on what truly matters, the book is a transformative tool for personal growth.

