The 5 Types of Wealth: Unlocking a Life by Design

Sahil Bloom's book 'The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life' offers insights into achieving personal fulfillment through wealth in time, social connections, mental growth, physical health, and financial stability. Published by HarperCollins Publishers India, Bloom provides a blueprint for building a life that truly matters.

Updated: 06-02-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:48 IST
Sahil Bloom's latest book, 'The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life,' is making waves in the literary world. Published by HarperCollins India, it provides a comprehensive guide for readers to identify and cultivate five types of wealth: time, social, mental, physical, and financial.

The book is a result of years of research and interviews, offering actionable insights and science-backed practices. Bloom's work encourages readers to rethink traditional concepts of wealth, favoring a balanced approach to life that aligns with individual values and aspirations.

Bestselling authors like Tim Cook and Susan Cain endorse the book, emphasizing its impact as a modern manual for rejecting societal defaults and embracing a life designed by personal choice. With its profound wisdom on what truly matters, the book is a transformative tool for personal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

