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High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Talks: A Diplomatic Dance to End a War

In Islamabad, U.S. and Iranian negotiators engaged in their highest-level talks in decades to end a six-week conflict over the Strait of Hormuz. Amid global tension and economic strain, both sides grapple with disagreements, while mediator Pakistan plays a pivotal role in diplomacy. Talks are set to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 00:14 IST
High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Talks: A Diplomatic Dance to End a War
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In a historic diplomatic move, U.S. and Iranian negotiators held their highest-level talks in over four decades on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan. The discussions aim to resolve a six-week military conflict over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital transit route for global energy supplies.

President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. military had initiated the process of clearing the strait, despite ongoing disagreements with Iran. The U.S. team, including Vice President JD Vance and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, met with top Iranian officials in an atmosphere of fragile diplomacy.

The talks, brokered by Pakistan, have drawn global attention as the war has caused a significant increase in oil prices and mounting casualties. Despite mutual distrust, both sides recommitted to negotiations aimed at easing regional tensions.

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