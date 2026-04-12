West Bengal Assembly Elections: Voter Statistics Unveiled

The Election Commission has rolled out detailed statistics for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Scheduled for April 23, more than 3.6 crore electors will vote across 16 districts.

In this initial phase, 152 seats are up for grabs, whereas the subsequent phase on April 29 will cover 142 seats. Murshidabad tops the list with the highest voter turnout of 50.26 lakh, closely followed by Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur.

On the other hand, Kalimpong records the least voter turnout with 2.01 lakh. The commission emphasizes accurate and inclusive electoral rolls following thorough revisions. Measures are in place to ensure seamless voter participation.