Left Menu

Jisoo Stars in Thrilling New Zombie Series 'Newtopia'

K-pop sensation Jisoo from 'Blackpink' is set to captivate viewers in the upcoming series 'Newtopia'. The show blends thrilling zombie action with romance, exploring the dynamics between a soldier and a rookie amid a zombie outbreak in Seoul. Premiering on Prime Video and Coupang Play this Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:12 IST
Jisoo Stars in Thrilling New Zombie Series 'Newtopia'
Jisoo (Image source: Instagram @sooyaaa__). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Korean star Jisoo, famed for her role in the music group 'Blackpink', is eagerly anticipating the release of her new series 'Newtopia'. The drama, featuring Jisoo as Kang Young-joo and Park as Lee Jae-yoon, explores their tumultuous relationship against the backdrop of a zombie outbreak in Seoul. Helmed by Yoon Sung-hyun, the show promises a mix of intense action and light-hearted romance, according to Variety.

In a press briefing, Jisoo expressed her excitement about 'Newtopia', noting, "The pre-production phase included some never-before-seen zombie prototypes that intrigue me on how they will appear on screen." She teased that viewers can expect a distinct take on zombies, adding, "It's interesting to see how the series injects humor into potentially heavy situations, offering audiences a chance to laugh amidst tension."

'Newtopia' will launch globally this Friday on streaming platforms Prime Video and Coupang Play, promising audiences a fresh twist on the zombie genre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025