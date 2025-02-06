Jisoo Stars in Thrilling New Zombie Series 'Newtopia'

Korean star Jisoo, famed for her role in the music group 'Blackpink', is eagerly anticipating the release of her new series 'Newtopia'. The drama, featuring Jisoo as Kang Young-joo and Park as Lee Jae-yoon, explores their tumultuous relationship against the backdrop of a zombie outbreak in Seoul. Helmed by Yoon Sung-hyun, the show promises a mix of intense action and light-hearted romance, according to Variety.

In a press briefing, Jisoo expressed her excitement about 'Newtopia', noting, "The pre-production phase included some never-before-seen zombie prototypes that intrigue me on how they will appear on screen." She teased that viewers can expect a distinct take on zombies, adding, "It's interesting to see how the series injects humor into potentially heavy situations, offering audiences a chance to laugh amidst tension."

'Newtopia' will launch globally this Friday on streaming platforms Prime Video and Coupang Play, promising audiences a fresh twist on the zombie genre.

(With inputs from agencies.)