Strengthening Ties: India and Greece's Bilateral Boost

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, engaged in a productive discussion in Delhi on Thursday, focusing on enhancing multi-faceted bilateral relations. The conversation spanned sectors such as trade, artificial intelligence, and cultural ties, aiming to strengthen both nations' collaborative efforts.

The meeting occurred at Hyderabad House, where both ministers further refined their strategies to foster greater cooperation in shipping, trade, investment, connectivity, and mobility. Jaishankar posted photographs of the meeting on X, highlighting the significance of their dialogue.

The discussion also covered the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) initiative, emphasizing its role in linking Asia, the Middle East, and the West. Additionally, Jaishankar assured India's support for Greece's candidacy for non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for 2025-2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)