Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Greece's Bilateral Boost

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met in Delhi to discuss enhancing bilateral relations. Their talks explored cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, artificial intelligence, and cultural ties. The meeting also included discussions on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and Greece's UNSC candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:10 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Greece's Bilateral Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, engaged in a productive discussion in Delhi on Thursday, focusing on enhancing multi-faceted bilateral relations. The conversation spanned sectors such as trade, artificial intelligence, and cultural ties, aiming to strengthen both nations' collaborative efforts.

The meeting occurred at Hyderabad House, where both ministers further refined their strategies to foster greater cooperation in shipping, trade, investment, connectivity, and mobility. Jaishankar posted photographs of the meeting on X, highlighting the significance of their dialogue.

The discussion also covered the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) initiative, emphasizing its role in linking Asia, the Middle East, and the West. Additionally, Jaishankar assured India's support for Greece's candidacy for non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for 2025-2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025