Kalki Koechlin Reflects on 'Dev D': A Cult Classic and Personal Journey
Kalki Koechlin discusses her experience working on Anurag Kashyap's cult film 'Dev D', reflecting on the stress of learning Hindi and the impact of the film's soundtrack. Sharing anecdotes about the shoot, Koechlin highlights the camaraderie on set and traces her career's evolution since then.
Kalki Koechlin recently opened up about her experiences on the set of the 2009 film 'Dev D', reminiscing about the stress she felt mastering Hindi for her role.
The Anurag Kashyap-directed movie, now hailed as a cult classic, was Koechlin's first leading role in Hindi cinema. Released in February 2009, 'Dev D' reimagined Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel 'Devdas'.
Koechlin recounted the camaraderie among the cast, including her friendship with director Kashyap. She also praised the film's soundtrack by Amit Trivedi, with memorable tracks that continue to resonate with fans.
