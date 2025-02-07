Christian Siriano's Fashion-Driven Ride at New York Fashion Week

Christian Siriano took inspiration from the automotive world for his Fall/Winter collection unveiled at New York Fashion Week. His innovative designs included metallic hues for both men and women, drawing a connection between automotive and fashion design. Models walked the catwalk in shiny jackets, trousers, and dresses mirroring the sleekness of car aesthetics.

The fashion show, set on a vivid red runway with a parked Toyota, used design elements like paint and oil slicks, and tire tracks, resonating with the theme. Siriano explained that red was chosen as a nod to the iconic red car, symbolizing elegance and sophistication in design.

Opening on the first day of New York Fashion Week, Siriano's show was among the first of about 60 labels to present their work. The event sets off the autumn-winter 2025/2026 season, leading to further showcases in London, Milan, and Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)