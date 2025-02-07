Left Menu

Christian Siriano's Fashion-Driven Ride at New York Fashion Week

Christian Siriano's latest collection at New York Fashion Week drew inspiration from automotive design, featuring metallics, vibrant colors, and nods to cars' aesthetics. Models showcased sleek and voluminous styles on an all-red catwalk. The collection highlighted the connection between iconic automotive and fashion statement pieces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:51 IST
Christian Siriano's Fashion-Driven Ride at New York Fashion Week

Christian Siriano took inspiration from the automotive world for his Fall/Winter collection unveiled at New York Fashion Week. His innovative designs included metallic hues for both men and women, drawing a connection between automotive and fashion design. Models walked the catwalk in shiny jackets, trousers, and dresses mirroring the sleekness of car aesthetics.

The fashion show, set on a vivid red runway with a parked Toyota, used design elements like paint and oil slicks, and tire tracks, resonating with the theme. Siriano explained that red was chosen as a nod to the iconic red car, symbolizing elegance and sophistication in design.

Opening on the first day of New York Fashion Week, Siriano's show was among the first of about 60 labels to present their work. The event sets off the autumn-winter 2025/2026 season, leading to further showcases in London, Milan, and Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025