Kalinga Literature Festival's Stellar Shortlist Announced

Renowned authors Tridip Suhurd, Vikas Swarup, and Upamanyu Chatterjee have their works shortlisted for the fourth Kalinga Literature Festival (KLF) book award. The awards cover genres such as fiction, nonfiction, and poetry in English and Hindi. Jury members faced a challenging selection from over 2,000 submissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:59 IST
The Kalinga Literature Festival (KLF) has revealed the shortlist for its fourth annual book awards, featuring prominent authors like Tridip Suhurd, Vikas Swarup, and Upamanyu Chatterjee. The awards celebrate literary excellence across seven categories in English and six in Hindi, spanning genres such as fiction, nonfiction, and poetry.

Highlighted English titles include Vikas Swarup's "The Girl with the Seven Lives" and Vikram Sampath's "Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799)." Smarak Swain's "Digital Fortunes" and Ravi Chaudhry's "Capitalism to Peopleism" also made the list. In Hindi, notable mentions are Anant Vijay's "OTT ka Mayajaal" and Shiv Balak Misra's "Gaanv Se Bees Postcard."

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder and director of KLF, acknowledged the tough journey from longlist to shortlist, given the high quality of over 2,000 nominations. Winners will be awarded Rs one lakh at a ceremony on February 15 at the India International Centre, reflecting KLF's mission to promote literary diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

